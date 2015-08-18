iSportconnect joins P1 for sports action business event

P1 has announced that it will be staging a powerboat experience rides and sports tourism business networking event in Cardiff on Friday 28 August ahead of the P1 Welsh Grand Prix of the Sea taking place over the bank holiday weekend.

The event is free to attend and will look at how Wales has made such enormous strides in building its position in the global events industry and how to share in this ongoing success story.

P1 chief executive James Durbin, explains: “We partner with the Welsh Government and work with Cardiff City Council to stage our annual race event at Cardiff Bay, and we are very much aware of the Government’s commitment to attracting major sporting events to Wales to create a business stimulus and tourism growth. Sports tourism is a multi-billion pound business, and one of the fastest growing sectors of the huge travel and tourism industry, and Wales certainly punches well above its weight to now be regarded as a big fish in a very big pond.”

Those attending the business forum at St. David’s Hotel in Cardiff Bay, which will be chaired by iSportconnect director Michael Cunnah and feature an interactive question time-style panel session, will be able to enjoy a thrilling ride in a P1 race boat in the afternoon before joining the networking session. Cunnah says: “It will be a great double bill of on-the-water fun with the P1 team giving everyone the opportunity to take a close look at the world of powerboat and jet ski racing, followed by a lively debate on the global business of sports tourism that attracts extensive media coverage, investment, political interest as well as travellers and sports fans.”

P1 will be announcing the panel members later this week together with details of some additional afternoon entertainment. Durbin adds: “We think the mix of sport, entertainment and business in a great location is an appealing one”

To receive an invitation or for more information about the event please email info@powerboatp1.com or call 020 7258 8435.