Experience Kissimmee Team to Race in 2016 P1 UK Powerboat Championship

Leading Florida tourist destination seeking to attract more British visitors through powerboat racing sponsorship

World Travel Market at ExCel London was the venue this week for the announcement by Powerboat P1, the world’s leading marine motorsport brand, that Experience Kissimmee will sponsor a racing team in next year’s P1 SuperStock powerboat championship in the UK.



Experience Kissimmee, the destination marketing organization responsible for promoting tourism in Osceola County in central Florida, will see its own team compete in the five-venue P1 race series from May through to September next year, with the P1 Panther boat and team suits carrying Experience Kissimmee branding.



P1 chief executive James Durbin explained: “With our USA headquarters being in Florida and having previously partnered successfully with Experience Kissimmee at our St. Cloud race event as well as on a recent promotional campaign in the UK, we are delighted to take the relationship to another level with them becoming a boat sponsor in our UK national championship. This new agreement makes strategic sense for both of us, with Experience Kissimmee having access to the racing team across the season for PR and promotional activity and experience rides together with extensive digital and broadcast exposure.”



The Experience Kissimmee-branded boat will be used as a promotional tool next year to engage with the travel and tourism industry and will be seen by more than 150,000 spectators at race events in England, Scotland and Wales. In addition, TV viewers around the world will enjoy coverage of the P1 racing with each race event broadcast on Sky Sports and Motors TV in the UK, Fox Sports in the USA, Fox Sports International in Asia, Europe and Africa and being screened in the Caribbean, Middle East and China through TV deals with Ten Sports and Star Sports.



D.T. Minich, President/CEO of Experience Kissimmee said: “We are thrilled with this new partnership as it is a great opportunity to further develop the Kissimmee brand as a world class destination.”



“P1 race weekends deliver outstanding family entertainment and we believe that Kissimmee’s reputation for being a family-friendly holiday favourite, offering a huge variety of attractions and activities plus beautiful weather, will prove to be a big hit with our event spectators, fans and global TV audience,” added Durbin.



The 2016 P1 race season will get underway in mid-May on the Yorkshire coast and include Grand Prix of the Sea events in Scotland and Wales.

