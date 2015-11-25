First Minister praises first-ever Scottish Grand Prix of the Sea in 2016

P1 race event on the River Clyde will bring significant benefits to the local economy says Nicola Sturgeon as she unveils new Inverclyde race boat in Greenock

To celebrate the newest addition to Scotland's racing calendar, the First Minister unveiled a specially-branded Inverclyde powerboat, which will compete in the Greenock event and others in the P1 SuperStock UK Championship next year at Scarborough, Gosport, Cardiff and Bournemouth.

Ms Sturgeon said: "This major event will attract tens of thousands of powerboat racing fans to Inverclyde, an area with a rich maritime history. Visitors to the area are guaranteed a friendly welcome and the event is expected to bring significant benefits to the local economy. The River Clyde will provide a magnificent backdrop for all the races.”

Inverclyde Council will host the event jointly with the Riverside Inverclyde urban regeneration company Robert Moran, provost of Inverclyde, said: "The Powerboat P1 series is an exhilarating event and it is a great honour that Inverclyde is able to bring the Grand Prix of the Sea to Scotland for the very first time. The new Inverclyde-branded boat will race in the waters of the Clyde and around the UK to help showcase Inverclyde and Scotland."

Gerry McCarthy, chair of Riverside Inverclyde, said: "The Inverclyde-branded boat looks superb. It’s designed to attract the interest of visitors and businesses alike to the area, and get people talking about Inverclyde. I'm sure the people of Inverclyde and beyond will give this first-ever Scottish Grand Prix of the Sea great support.”

P1 is the world’s leading marine motorsport promoter, having successfully staged more than 300 races in 17 countries on three countries since 2003. P1 Chief Operating Officer, Robert Wicks said: “It is wonderful to have added Scotland to our portfolio of race events and to have secured the event in Greenock is great news for spectators who will have a tremendous view of the racing from the elevated Esplanade overlooking the race course. The level of interest and support for the event from local business, the media and the wider Scottish marine tourism sector is overwhelming. Our job as the promoter of this event is to harness all of this positive energy and translate it into a large scale, high impact, marine motorsport event that will showcase both Inverclyde and Scotland to an international audience.”

