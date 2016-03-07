Powerboat champions honoured at UIM Awards Ceremony

Powerboat P1 chief operating officer Robert Wicks was in attendance as the powerboating world celebrated its champions at the 7th UIM Awards Ceremony at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo on Saturday.

The 2015 UIM Champions gathered on stage at the end of the evening.

More than 400 celebrities from sport, music and the media gathered to honour the best pilots.

During the ceremony, 64 pilots from different countries - including Russia, Canada, Estonia, Hungary, South Africa, Great Britain, Croatia, Kuwait, UAE, and Slovakia – were honoured for their achievements in 2015.



Raffaele Chiulli, President of the Union Internationale Motonautique, said: “The presence of athletes from all over the world at the event, now in its seventh year, shows how powerboating is a global sport, which grows bigger and bigger every year thanks to the high number of young people who love the sea.”