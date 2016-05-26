CSN Chicago secures P1 AquaX deal

P1 AquaX and Comcast SportsNet Chicago announced today at the official P1 Chicago launch a deal that will see the entire 2016 AquaX USA championship series shown on the regional network beginning on Sunday, June 12 at 4:30 PM CT.

CHICAGO: This deal comes as P1 AquaX heads to Chicago for the first time in September, adding to its already extensive race calendar in Florida and its inaugural visit to Whiting, IN.



In addition to CSN Chicago, P1 AquaX has also secured clearance to air the series on CSN California and CSN Mid-Atlantic. NBC Sports Group Regional Networks has sports regionals in seven markets - Bay Area/California, Chicago, Mid-Atlantic, New England, New York, Northwest and Philadelphia.



James Durbin, CEO of Powerboat P1, said “The USA regional sports networks are a key partner for P1 in growing our sporting brands and increasing the value to our racers, sponsors and venues. Like the RSNs, P1 races are held on a national platform but have a local focus when it comes to events, so NBC Sports Group’s CSN Chicago was a key target considering both their reputation for outstanding programming and as a partner for our inaugural Chicago event in September.”



In total eight episodes will air on the network, including the entire P1 AquaX Pro Tour and the Sarasota Grand Prix of the Sea.



The deal extends P1’s domestic footprint with FOX Sports RSNs, MAVTV and FOX Sports SUN and will now reach an additional 13.4 million homes in Chicago, Mid-Atlantic and Bay Area.



Greg Bowman, VP, Programming at Comcast SportsNet Chicago stated: “The P1 AquaX show is a great fit for us. It is fast paced, exciting and a sport that is growing both locally and nationally. With the events in Whiting and Chicago later this year, CSN Chicago will be able to bring these local events and the national Pro Tour to a brand new viewing audience.”

2016 P1 AquaX Pro Tour

April 23/24 – DaytonaJuly 2/3 – SarasotaSeptember 10/11 – ChicagoNovember 12/13 – Palm BeachNovember 19/20 – Fort Lauderdale