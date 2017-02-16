Gill and Santosh to pilot at the Nexa P1 Powerboat Indian Grand Prix of the Seas

APRC Champion Gaurav Gill and rally-raid champion C.S Santosh are prepared to tackle the best teams in powerboat racing, on March 3-5, in Mumbai.

Gaurav Gill is set to make his mark in powerboat racing

After undergoing extensive training with seven-time World Champion Neil Holmes, Gaurav and Santosh will fly the flag for India and are confident that their skillset will make them strong challengers at the Nexa P1 Powerboat Indian Grand Prix of the Seas



Gaurav Gill, FMSCI Motorsports Person of the Year 2017, said: “We are elated that Procam International and Powerboat P1 Management are hosting the first Grand Prix of the Seas in our country and have created a global structure that is being seeded from Indian shores.



“We are even more delighted that the two of us have been chosen to champion Indian participation at this premier event.



“Rallying and Powerboat racing are both high-octane and highly skilled sports and I believe my experience with navigating in pressure situations will make me a strong contender on the weekend.”



C.S Santosh, the only Indian to complete the Dakar Rally twice, added: “I have challenged myself in the toughest race on land, the Dakar Rally, and have now been training hard to test the challenges of the open seas.



“I am excited on being given the opportunity to demonstrate my abilities in speed in this new competitive powerboat racing series and look forward to the prospect of racing with highly experienced pilots. I am glad that I am being trusted with an engine, a steering wheel and an instruction that says “Go Fast”.”



The Nexa P1 Powerboat Indian Grand Prix of the Seas consists of qualifying, two races of 15 laps and a Grand Finale raced over 20 laps.