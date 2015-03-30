Time to Celebrate

P1 receives prestigious technology award at UK sports industry event

The P1 Chronometer, a ground-breaking marine GPS-based timing and tracking system, received one of the highest accolades in the sports industry when it was judged to be the ‘best use of technology by a governing body, federation or rights holder at this year’s Sports Technology Awards.

P1 directors James Durbin and Robert Wicks were presented with the trophy by David Sheepshanks CBE, best known for his extensive career in football, at a ceremony in London on Friday.

Launched in 2014, the Awards champion and celebrate innovative and inspiring advances in sports technology to provide an international kite mark of excellence. “It’s great for P1 to be on the winners’ podium alongside world class brands like Jaguar and O2” said Durbin “and my thanks go to the P1 race experts, DriveData and Greenlight TV who combined to develop a unique system that provides technological advancement in marine motorsport for a variety of users and operators. The Chronometer supplies data in real time to determine position on the race course of multiple classes, lap count and speed.”

Rebecca Hopkins, director of the Sports Technology Awards, commented: “Technology is now a fundamental part of our daily sports experience and this influence is only going to increase. To win one of our awards you need to show genuine innovation.”