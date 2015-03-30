Powerboat P1 Announces Management Appointment

Lara Johnston has been appointed as Event Operations Manager of Powerboat P1 Management Ltd and will be responsible for delivering the operational, non-sporting elements of P1 SuperStock and P1 AquaX race events in the UK as well as promotional events outside the race season. She will work closely with P1’s television production agency in regards to the strategy, production and distribution of TV content as well as oversee the management of the company’s digital and social media platforms.



Lara has considerable sports marketing and event operations experience across a range of sports, including the Olympic Games, Premier League football, major cycling events and snow sports.



Speaking of the appointment, P1 Chief Operating Officer Robert Wicks said: “It is crucial to our future development as an international marine motorsport promoter that our management team is rich in experience and understanding of the sports industry. I am confident that Lara’s marketing and operations background, as well as her love of the water, will serve her well in her new role.”

Lara Johnston added: “I am delighted to be joining the P1 team at such an exciting time. The SuperStock and AquaX race series represent the pinnacle of national racing and I am also looking forward to sharing the best practice from these championships in new markets as P1 expands. Enhancing our events for the benefit of spectators, sponsors and competitors is at the heart of our future growth.”

Lara will be based at P1’s global head office in central London.

