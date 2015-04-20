New-look Typhoo powerboat to challenge for P1 SuperStock title

One of Britain’s best-loved and long-established brands, Typhoo tea, will once again be sponsoring a powerboat in the P1 SuperStock UK Championship which gets underway in Scarborough at the end of May.

The relationship between Typhoo and P1, the world’s leading marine motorsport brand, is now entering its fifth year and will see the P1 Panther race boat sporting a new livery for the 2015 season. “The design features twin colours, with half of the boat retaining the iconic Typhoo pillar box red and the other half in black promoting the newest member of our family – Typhoo Extra Strong” explained Typhoo tea brand manager, Gary Mitchell. “The boat will be unveiled at P1’s exhibition event at London’s Royal Docks on 8 May, together with our Team Typhoo crew of John Donnelly and Kevin Hunt.” The duo campaigned the Typhoo boat last year, finishing the season in fourth place, and will be looking for a top three finish in 2015.

Carrying the now familiar number 00 reflecting the brand’s famous advertising strapline that “you only get an ‘OO’ with Typhoo”, the boat will head north at the end of next month to compete in the P1 Scarborough Grand Prix of the Sea, the opening round of the five-venue national race series. “Typhoo has been an ever-present boat sponsor in the UK SuperStock Championship since the launch of the P1 Panther powerboat in 2011” said P1 chief operating officer, Robert Wicks “and we are delighted to be part of the brand’s ongoing involvement with sport that includes its sponsorship of St Helens rugby league club and support for disability sport.”

The Typhoo boat will be seen by more than 150,000 spectators around the UK coast this summer as well as by viewers of Sky Sports, which will again screen highlights of all five P1 events. “We’re confident that John and Kevin will deliver Extra Strong performances in their challenge for the 2015 SuperStock crown” added Mitchell.