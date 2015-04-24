TV Performance Helps Drive P1’s International Growth

Broadcast results show significant annual increase in TV media value with increased content and worldwide distribution

International marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1 has followed the announcement of a record race season this year for its SuperStock powerboats and AquaX personal watercraft brands in both the UK and USA by securing live television coverage this weekend for the opening round of the P1 USA AquaX national championship in Daytona.

This is the latest chapter in a story of increasing international TV distribution that has seen P1 expand its race series beyond its strongholds of Europe and North America into Asia. P1 chief executive James Durbin explained: “We have enjoyed significant growth in year-on-year attendances, digital media and TV audiences. Increased TV content and worldwide distribution, including recent deals with FOX Sports Asia and select FOX Sports regional sports networks that take our programming to more than 100 countries, are playing a central role in building our international expansion and attracting commercial partners. Our growing partnership with FOX Sports is a reflection of the strength of our motorsport brand and adds huge value to our race venues and sponsors, plus the obvious benefits of increased exposure and advertising opportunities.”

The broadcast results from last year’s P1 race season – highlighted by a year-on-year increase in TV media value of close on 60 per cent for the P1 championships, sponsors and partners – are a clear sign that the appetite for powerboat and jet ski content is strong when events are packaged in the right way for both broadcasters and the viewing public. Repucom International has been monitoring P1’s broadcast coverage for a number of years and its senior vice president of motorsport, Nigel Geach said: “The significant announcement of P1’s most recent deals shows that the interest and commercial value of the sport continues to increase rapidly.”

Durbin added: “Our broadcast partners at an international, national and regional level are crucially important to the success of our business as we move towards the goal of a P1 world championship, and the recent TV agreement with FOX Sports and our first live TV coverage this weekend are another important milestone in our international growth.” Viewers of select FOX Sports regional sports networks in the USA can enjoy the one-hour live programme on Sunday morning, whilst TV audiences in Europe and Asia can see the coverage on Fox Sports International channels or catch a live stream on the P1 AquaX YouTube channel as well as on www.p1aquax.com